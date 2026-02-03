With Exosens set to release its annual results on February 23, Stifel has already crunched the numbers and is forecasting organic growth of 11.5% along with an adjusted EBIT margin of 25.7% for the industrial group, significantly outpacing its peers.
The note highlights the strong structural visibility of the Amplification business, which accounts for nearly 70% of the group's sales and fully benefits from the defense cycle, offering a sustainable organic growth potential of 12%-15%.
"The group's main division could see its revenue multiply by around six times over the current defense sector supercycle. Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the European market has tripled its equipment pace, mainly thanks to next-generation binoculars (which feature two tubes instead of one), and Exosens is now listed with the U.S. Department of Defense," the analysts point out.
According to the research firm, improved profitability in 2026 could translate into over 30% EPS growth. "The quality of Exosens' profile and its superior margins justify high multiples," the broker explains, now applying a 20x EV/EBIT multiple for 2027.
"We believe the company enjoys a technological edge, recently demonstrated by Theon's acquisition of an approximately 10% stake in Exosens," Stifel concludes.
Exosens specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of high-tech electro-optical detection and imaging systems for defense and industrial applications. Under the Photonis, Telops, Xenics and El-M brands, the company offers advanced imaging cameras, electron, ion, neutron and gamma detectors, microwave amplifiers and night vision tubes, providing tailor-made solutions for highly demanding environments.
At the end of 2024, the group has 11 production sites around the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (2.9%), Greece (39.5%), Europe (23.3%), United States (11.4%), North America (1.6%), Asia (20.8%), Oceania (0.3%), Africa (0.1%) and others (0.1%).
