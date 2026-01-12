Exosens Secures Major Order

Exosens has signed a contract for its new 5G image intensifier tubes with Actinblack, one of Europe's leading manufacturers of advanced night vision systems, recognized as a trusted supplier within the special forces community.

The agreement covers more than 7,000 tubes, scheduled for delivery between 2027 and 2028. These tubes will be integrated into night vision goggles intended for European end-users from special forces units.



For the high-tech group, this represents the largest single order for this type of product, confirming the strong market adoption of this new offering.



These tubes are designed for the most demanding low-light environments, providing unrivaled situational awareness, extended detection capabilities, and superior visual comfort for personnel engaged in critical nighttime operations.



The value of the order has not been disclosed.