Exosens has signed a contract for its new 5G image intensifier tubes with Actinblack, one of Europe's leading manufacturers of advanced night vision systems, recognized as a trusted supplier within the special forces community.
The agreement covers more than 7,000 tubes, scheduled for delivery between 2027 and 2028. These tubes will be integrated into night vision goggles intended for European end-users from special forces units.
For the high-tech group, this represents the largest single order for this type of product, confirming the strong market adoption of this new offering.
These tubes are designed for the most demanding low-light environments, providing unrivaled situational awareness, extended detection capabilities, and superior visual comfort for personnel engaged in critical nighttime operations.
Exosens specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of high-tech electro-optical detection and imaging systems for defense and industrial applications. Under the Photonis, Telops, Xenics and El-M brands, the company offers advanced imaging cameras, electron, ion, neutron and gamma detectors, microwave amplifiers and night vision tubes, providing tailor-made solutions for highly demanding environments.
At the end of 2024, the group has 11 production sites around the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (2.9%), Greece (39.5%), Europe (23.3%), United States (11.4%), North America (1.6%), Asia (20.8%), Oceania (0.3%), Africa (0.1%) and others (0.1%).
