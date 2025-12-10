Exosens, in partnership with Theon International, has announced the signing of a contract with the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR).

This agreement, likely the largest ever concluded in the field of night vision worldwide, marks a decisive turning point for Europe.

The contract covers the supply of 100,000 MIKRON binoculars to the German armed forces. It includes the integration of 200,000 Exosens 16 mm tubes, for a total value exceeding EUR500 million. This follows previous framework agreements aimed at equipping the German military, with deliveries scheduled between 2027 and 2029.

"Combining a highly compact and lightweight design with exceptional performance, our tubes, which are at the heart of Theon's Mikron binoculars, will provide each soldier with improved night-time situational awareness and enhanced safety," said Frédéric Guilhem, Exosens Night Vision Sales Director.