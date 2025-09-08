Stifel reiterates its 'buy' recommendation on Exosens shares, with a target price raised from €38 to €47, considering its 2026 PE of 30x as justified, given the group's underlying performance, the figures of its peers and their respective valuations.



In terms of catalysts, the share price should continue to be supported by the upcoming earnings release, the broker says, which expects high levels of growth and profitability, outperforming the sector.



Stifel forecasts average annual growth of 24% in adjusted EPS through 2027, cautioning that an increase or decrease in its 2027 estimates will depend on the quality of execution with detection and imaging products.



The broker also notes that the electro-optical technologies group's amplification division is facing very strong demand in its end markets, but is constrained by its production capacity.