Exosens to double cooled infrared camera capacity

Exosens has announced it will double its production capacity for cooled infrared cameras during 2026 to meet accelerating global demand for advanced digital imaging solutions, particularly in long-range surveillance and counter-drone applications.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/21/2026 at 01:10 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

As drone warfare redefines modern battlefields and aerial incursions multiply, cooled infrared technology enables the detection of drone threats at distances of several dozen kilometers, both day and night.



Manufactured in France, Exosens' high-performance cooled infrared imaging solutions are designed for seamless integration into a wide range of platforms, including pods, turrets, surveillance payloads, and protection systems mounted on drones, robots, and vehicles.



These solutions are increasingly being adopted by major defense industrial groups, as well as leading OEMs and autonomous system developers, contributing to operational readiness and European defense sovereignty.



This significant increase in production capacity marks another major milestone in Exosens' development and follows a record order for ultra-compact thermal cameras destined for next-generation interceptor drones.