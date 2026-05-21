Exosens has announced it will double its production capacity for cooled infrared cameras during 2026 to meet accelerating global demand for advanced digital imaging solutions, particularly in long-range surveillance and counter-drone applications.
As drone warfare redefines modern battlefields and aerial incursions multiply, cooled infrared technology enables the detection of drone threats at distances of several dozen kilometers, both day and night.
Manufactured in France, Exosens' high-performance cooled infrared imaging solutions are designed for seamless integration into a wide range of platforms, including pods, turrets, surveillance payloads, and protection systems mounted on drones, robots, and vehicles.
These solutions are increasingly being adopted by major defense industrial groups, as well as leading OEMs and autonomous system developers, contributing to operational readiness and European defense sovereignty.
This significant increase in production capacity marks another major milestone in Exosens' development and follows a record order for ultra-compact thermal cameras destined for next-generation interceptor drones.
Exosens specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of high-tech electro-optical detection and imaging systems for defense and industrial applications. Under the Photonis, Telops, Xenics and El-M brands, the company offers advanced imaging cameras, electron, ion, neutron and gamma detectors, microwave amplifiers and night vision tubes, providing tailor-made solutions for highly demanding environments.
At the end of 2025, the group has 12 production sites around the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (6.7%), Greece (38.1%), Europe (33.7%), Asia (13.9%), the United States (6.1%), North America (0.9%), Oceania (0.4%), Africa (0.1%) and other (0.1%).
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