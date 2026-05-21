As drone warfare redefines modern battlefields and aerial incursions multiply, cooled infrared technology enables the detection of drone threats at distances of several dozen kilometers, both day and night.

Manufactured in France, Exosens' high-performance cooled infrared imaging solutions are designed for seamless integration into a wide range of platforms, including pods, turrets, surveillance payloads, and protection systems mounted on drones, robots, and vehicles.

These solutions are increasingly being adopted by major defense industrial groups, as well as leading OEMs and autonomous system developers, contributing to operational readiness and European defense sovereignty.

This significant increase in production capacity marks another major milestone in Exosens' development and follows a record order for ultra-compact thermal cameras destined for next-generation interceptor drones.