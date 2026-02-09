US natural gas producer Expand Energy announced on Monday a dual strategic shift: the departure of its CEO, Domenic Dell'Osso, and the relocation of its HQ from Oklahoma City to Houston, planned for mid-2026.



Board chairman Michael Wichterich has been appointed interim CEO, a role he previously held briefly in 2021. Dell'Osso will support the transition as an external adviser. Under his leadership, Expand Energy became an investment-grade-rated producer and joined the S&P 500 index.



The move to Houston, the epicenter of the US energy sector, is intended to strengthen ties with industry partners, financial markets and LNG export terminals, against a backdrop of strong global demand for US natural gas.



The group also reiterated its 2025 operating and investment guidance, confirming that its strategic roadmap remains intact despite the governance change. Q4 results will be released on February 17.