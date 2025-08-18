NIB's H1 25 results depicted continued top-line growth and stable margins amid challenging market conditions. The company has delivered operational growth, with robust improvement across key segments. In addition, NIB also expanded its NDIS presence through the acquisition of Instacare Pty Ltd., supporting its NIB Thrive business unit.

NIB Holdings Limited is an Australian company founded in 1952 and headquartered in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia. It was originally established to provide health insurance for workers at the BHP Newcastle Steelworks, NIB has expanded over decades into an organization with both national and international operations, with products ranging from private health cover, travel insurance, and related healthcare services.



The company operates through six geographic and product segments: Australian Residents Health Insurance (ARHI) (82.1% H1 25 revenue), International (Inbound) Health Insurance (6.3%), New Zealand Insurance (11.4%), NIB Travel (0.2%), NIB Thrive, and NIB Health Services.

H1 25 robust performance

NIB released its H1 25 earnings on February 24, 2025, posting net sales of AUD1.8bn, with a 7.7% y/y growth, driven by premium increases across all business segments, above system policy growth, and 3.3% y/y increase in policy holders. In addition, the ARHI segment demonstrated the strongest sales growth, facilitated by a multichannel distribution strategy ensuring profitability followed by the international segment’s solid sales growth, supported by pricing and new policy sales.

Operating income stood at AUD105.8m and net income at AUD82.9m. In addition, ROIC rose by 180bp to 13.7% and the company declared a dividend of AUD0.1 per share. These results highlight the robustness of the well-diversified business model and product portfolio of the company.

NIB acquires Instacare Pty Ltd.

On February 23, 2025, NIB Holdings announced it had acquired Instacare Pty Ltd., a leading provider in plan management for Australia’s National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). This acquisition reinforces NIB’s position in the disability services sector, expanding its ability to support a larger base of 45,000 NDIS participants through enhanced market presence and operational expertise. The integration of Instacare’s established strengths with NIB Thrive’s existing capabilities enhances the group’s total reach within the NDIS community.

The transaction is designed to increase NIB’s operational capacity, drive improvements in service delivery, and generate cost efficiencies across its plan management operations. By combining resources and expertise, NIB aims to further strengthen its business performance, expand its revenue opportunities, and solidify its position as a key provider in a sector experiencing sustained growth.

Strong long-term growth

NIB has posted a revenue CAGR of 9.4% over FY 21-24, reaching AUD3.4bn, driven by strong policyholder growth and increase in premiums. Operating income rose at a CAGR of 6.6%, reaching AUD294m, however the margin contracted from 9.6% to 8.6%. Net income increased with a CAGR of 4.8% to AUD186m.



Consistent growth in net income led to an increase in FCF over FY 21-24, reaching AUD183m from AUD63.7m, supported by robust improvement in cash inflow from operations, which rose from AUD109m to AUD257m. Cash and cash equivalents also rose from AUD214m to AUD275m in FY 24. Consequently, its gearing improved from 4.1x to 2.9x.



In comparison, Medibank Pvt. Ltd., a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 4.5% to reach AUD8bn in FY 24. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 4.4% to AUD724m, with margins contracting from 9.1% to 9%. Net income increased at 3.7% CAGR over the same period, reaching AUD492m in FY 24.



Looking ahead, analysts anticipate revenue CAGR of 6.8% over FY 24-27, reaching AUD3.9bn in FY 27. In addition, analysts expect EBIT CAGR of 2.8% to AUD302.7m, with a margin of 7.8%. Net income is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 4.7% to AUD225.3m. Likewise, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 8.6% and a net profit CAGR of 12.1% for Medibank over FY 24-27.

Robust dividend yield

Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered returns of approximately 2.8%. In comparison, Medibank’s stock delivered higher returns of 31.4% over the same period. In addition, the company paid an annual dividend of AUD0.3 in FY 24, resulting in a dividend yield of 4%. Moreover, analysts expect an average dividend yield of around 4% over the next three years.



NIB is currently trading at a P/E of 20.6x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of AUD0.4, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 21x and that of Medibank’s P/E of 23.4x. In terms of EV/EBIT, the company is currently trading at 12.9x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBIT of AUD257.7m, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 11.8x but lower than Medibank (13.5x).



NIB is monitored by 11 analysts, with six having ‘Buy’ ratings, and four having ‘Hold’ ratings, with an average target price of AUD7.5. However, the stock has already reached the targets, any near-term correction in the stock prices can create an opportunity for investors to evaluate the stocks for investment.



Overall, NIB has maintained a solid trajectory of growth, driven by increases in premiums, new policyholders, and the strategic expansion of its business through acquisitions. The company’s financial strength is reflected in its steady cash flow and sustained net income, offering a reliable foundation. Its diversified offerings across travel, health insurance, and disability services indicate substantial potential for future scaling and adaptation to market needs.



However, NIB faces several challenges stemming from regulatory changes in the health insurance arena and reforms to NDIS, both of which could exert pressure on pricing strategies and profit margins. Persistent competition within the sector may also constrain NIB’s ability to gain market share. Furthermore, unfavorable economic conditions and increasing healthcare costs pose additional risks to profitability and continued strong cash flow generation.