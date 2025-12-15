Expected delay for tolebrutinib (Sanofi) in SPMS

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/15/2025 at 02:02 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Sanofi indicates that, in light of ongoing discussions with the US FDA regarding its application for secondary progressive non-relapsing multiple sclerosis (SPNMRMS), the regulatory decision for tolebrutinib is expected to be delayed.



The regulatory review process will therefore extend beyond the target action date of December 28. Sanofi expects to receive further guidance from the FDA by the end of the first quarter of 2026.



In response to a request from the FDA, Sanofi has submitted an expanded access protocol for tolebrutinib in SPMS, "underscoring the company's commitment to providing eligible patients with access to this investigational treatment."



Sanofi adds that it "firmly believes in the benefit-risk profile of tolebrutinib for the treatment of SPMS." A progressive neurological disorder characterized by an accumulation of disabilities, MS has limited treatment options.