Expedia's stock jumped 18% on Friday after the group raised its revenue and margin forecasts for 2025. This upward revision is driven by the strong performance of its B2B segment, which targets corporate travel managers, travel agencies, and financial institutions. Bookings from this customer base grew 26% year-on-year in Q3, supported by the acquisition of new partners and the strengthening of the loyalty program dedicated to agents. CEO Ariane Gorin confirmed the group's intention to increase its investments in this strategic segment.

Expedia now anticipates 6.5% revenue growth in 2025, up from a previous median projection of 4%. The annual EBITDA margin is also expected to increase by 2 points, compared to the 1 point initially forecast. This positive outlook has been welcomed by analysts, at a time when many digital players are facing increased pressure on their results. At the same time, the group has seen a significant increase in overnight stays booked in the US, despite an environment marked by inflation and household budget constraints.

Growth remained stronger internationally, with a more than 20% increase in overnight stays in Asia. Unlike other players in the tourism industry, Expedia is seeing sustained demand across its entire range, including in the economy segments. This trend could reflect a shift in market share toward digital platforms, as travelers become more price-sensitive and brand loyalty declines. Expedia shares are currently trading at 12.8x estimated earnings, below the sector median of 14.28x, which some analysts consider attractive.