ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods has said that any resumption of operations in Venezuela would be contingent on a transition to a democratic system, calling the country "not investable" as it stands. His cooments, made in an interview with CNBC, were confirmed by Woods himself to Donald Trump during a White House meeting on January 9, triggering the US president's anger. Trump threatened to bar Exxon from future energy projects in the country if the company maintained that stance.



As the Trump administration calls for up to $100bn in investment to revive Venezuela's oil industry, ExxonMobil remains cautious. Woods laid out three prerequisites: stabilizing the country, rebooting the economy, and moving to a representative government. Exxon left Venezuela in 2007 after the Hugo Chávez regime nationalized its assets, and it still holds significant claims against Caracas. President Trump, meanwhile, said he was not demanding compensation for past losses, arguing that it was necessary to "look to the future".



The backdrop remains uncertain: no clear electoral roadmap has been announced, and Washington is currently working with Delcy Rodríguez, a former figure of the Chavista regime, fuelling doubts about genuine democratisation. Meanwhile, Chevron remains the only US major present in Venezuela thanks to a special licence, with a target of boosting output by 50% over the next 18 to 24 months.



At the same time, Exxon posted quarterly results above expectations, despite a decline in revenue and profit linked to lower oil prices. The group nevertheless recorded its strongest annual production in 2025 in over 40 years, driven by its Guyana operations and the Permian Basin. Since early January, its shares have risen by nearly 16%, significantly outperforming the S&P 500.