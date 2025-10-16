ExxonMobil announces the start of production at the Bacalhau offshore field, located 185 km off the Brazilian coast and at a depth of more than 2,000 meters. This project marks the group's first upstream production in Brazil, more than 110 years after it established itself in the country.



Phase 1 of the development aims to extract more than 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, with a production capacity of 220,000 barrels per day. The field is operated using one of the world's most advanced floating systems, combining high-pressure gas compression and combined cycle power generation.



Bacalhau is the first pre-salt project operated by an international player in Brazil. ExxonMobil holds a 40% stake alongside Equinor (40%), Petrogal Brasil (20%) and the state-owned company PPSA.



"Bacalhau is a major milestone and a key investment for the future of the company," added Dan Ammann, president of ExxonMobil Upstream Company.