ExxonMobil announces the final investment decision for Hammerhead, its seventh project in the Stabroek block off the coast of Guyana, after obtaining regulatory approvals. Production is scheduled to begin in 2029 via a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit with a capacity of 150,000 barrels per day.



The investment amounts to $6.8bn, bringing the total funds committed to all approved projects in the block to over $60bn. Since 2019, more than $7.8bn has been paid into Guyana's sovereign wealth fund.



ExxonMobil Upstream President Dan Ammann points out that this project illustrates "remarkable development in just 10 years since the first discovery."



ExxonMobil currently produces 650,000 barrels/day from the block and plans to reach 900,000 barrels/day by the end of 2025 thanks to the recent start-up of FPSO ONE GUYANA and the ongoing Uaru (2026) and Whiptail (2027).



ExxonMobil owns 45% of the block, alongside Hess (30%) and CNOOC (25%).