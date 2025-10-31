ExxonMobil has reported Q3 2025 earnings of $7.55bn, or $1.76 per share. Non-GAAP EPS rose nearly 15% sequentially to $1.88, exceeding the consensus.



"We achieved the highest EPS we have ever recorded in a similar oil price environment," said CEO Darren Woods, pointing to record production in Guyana and the Permian Basin.



ExxonMobil reported operating cash flow of $14.8bn and distributed $9.4bn to shareholders, including $4.2bn in dividends and $5.1bn in share repurchases, in line with announced plans.



Having exceeded $14bn in cumulative structural cost savings since 2019, including $2.2bn achieved in 2025, the oil and gas group says it is on track to achieve over $18bn by the end of 2030.