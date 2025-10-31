Exxon Mobil Corporation is an oil group organized around 3 areas of activity:
- refining and distribution (76.9% of net sales): 5.4 million barrels of oil products (diesel fuel, gasoline, fuel oil, lubricants, motor oils, etc.) sold per day in 2024;
- petrochemical (12.1%): primarily oils, aromas, alcohols, ethylene, elastomers, propylene, and polymers (19.3 Mt sold in 2024) for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, textile, electrical, etc.
- exploration and production of hydrocarbons (10.9%; worldwide leader): 2.9 million barrels of oil produced per day and 228.7 million m3 of natural gas produced per day.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (40.1%), Canada (8.8%), the United Kingdom (6.1%), Singapore (4.6%), France (4%) and others (36.4%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.