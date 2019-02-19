Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

eyeBrain Medical and IDOC Announce a Multiyear Partnership to Bring neurolens® Contoured Prism Lenses to IDOC Independent Optometrists

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 09:06am EST

COSTA MESA, Calif. and NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDOC and eyeBrain Medical today announced a multiyear partnership to bring breakthrough neurolens® prescription lenses to all IDOC members across the U.S. neurolenses are the first and only prescription lenses that add a contoured prism to bring the eyes into alignment. Contoured prisms have been shown in studiesi,ii to relieve the headaches, neck/shoulder pain and eyestrain that many people experience when using digital devices, reading or doing detail work. As the leading independently owned optometric alliance in the U.S., IDOC offers a suite of programs and service that empowers its members to grow and succeed.  The partnership with eyeBrain aligns with IDOC’s long-term strategy of bringing meaningful and differentiated offerings to its independent optometrist members, helping them create unique areas of expertise in their communities. 

“This new partnership with an exciting and proven technology provider is exactly what our members are asking for,” said Dave Brown, president and CEO of IDOC.  “We’ve seen firsthand the success that neurolenses can bring to a practice, and how satisfying it can be to solve a major unmet need for patients.”

Eye alignment at all distances is essential for comfortable vision. When the eyes are out of sync, or misaligned, it puts higher demand on the visual system. This additional demand can put stress on the trigeminal nerve – the largest and most complex nerve connected to the brain – and lead to trigeminal dysphoria. It is the trigeminal nerve that sends sensation to the head, eyes, neck and shoulders. Eye misalignment can lead to headaches, neck/shoulder pain and eyestrain while using digital devices, reading or doing detail work.  Addressing these symptoms requires more than standard “computer lenses,” which do not correct eye misalignment. 

“We are going to fundamentally change the way the world thinks about glasses, because neurolenses deliver more than clarity of vision – they deliver relief,” said Davis Corley, president and CEO of neurolens. “We are thrilled to partner with IDOC as we know they will bring their extensive resources to empower the success of the neurolens offering within their innovative membership.”

To learn more about neurolenses or to find a neurolens eye care provider, visit neurolenses.com, call (949) 339-5157 or email info@neurolenses.com.

To learn more about IDOC, contact a member of the IDOC team at (203) 853-3333, visit the website at idoc.net or send an email to info@idoc.net.

About IDOC
For the past twenty years, IDOC has remained committed to building a powerful community of independent optometrists, providing advanced practice management tools, advice and support systems that drive business growth. Membership plans include expert consulting, metrics-based business solutions, negotiated vendor discounts and peer-to-peer networking. IDOC works collaboratively with 3,000+ independent ODs to help them stay ahead of industry change and achieve their business vision, their way. For more information about IDOC, call (203) 853-3333 or visit idoc.net

About eyeBrain Medical® Inc.
eyeBrain Medical, Inc. is the innovator behind the neurolens System®, inspired by a breakthrough discovery linking optometry and neurology. neurolenses® are the world’s first prescription lenses that add a contoured prism to bring the eyes into alignment, relieving stress on the trigeminal nerve. This nerve is the largest and most complex nerve connected to the brain, and when stimulated causes many of the symptoms people experience when using digital devices, reading or doing near work. Patient satisfaction surveys show 93 percent of patients respond positively to their neurolenses. eyeBrain Medical is headquartered in Orange County, CA.

www.neurolenses.com

Media Contacts:
Capwell Communications
sheena@capwellcomm.com | 949-999-3303
IDOC, Bridgette O’Brien
bobrien@idoc.net | 203-853-3333 

neurolens with tagline_standard.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:31aeQuest Opens Australian Diversity and Inclusion Job Posting Network
GL
09:31aHAGENS BERMAN REMINDS PROSHARES SHORT VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETF (NYSEARCA : SVXY) Investors to April 1, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Encourages Investors With Losses of $5 Million or More to Contact the Firm
GL
09:31aDR REDDY LABORATORIES : `s Laboratories gains 5% as USFDA lifts warning on Duvvada plant
AQ
09:31aHAGENS BERMAN REMINDS ASTEC INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ : ASTE) Investors of April 2, 2019 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline
GL
09:31aARAB BANK : BADEA, Sterling Bank sign $65 million loan deal
AQ
09:31aTOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Announces Relocation of Its U.S. Corporate Headquarters
GL
09:31aTOMI ENVIRONMENTAL : Announces Relocation of Its U.S. Corporate Headquarters
AQ
09:31aSTEALTHGAS INC. Announces the Date for the Release of the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months 2018 Financial and Operating Results, Conference Call and Webcast
AQ
09:31aFERL BEVE : Fernhill Teams up for Kids
AQ
09:31aParcel Pro Launches Partnership with MJSA
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Honda to shut UK car plant in 2022 with the loss of 3,500 jobs
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : German regulator bans shorting of Wirecard as police probe reporter
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Alibaba is the force behind hit Chinese Communist Party app - sources
4WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : British supermarkets battle to secure stocks as chaotic Brexit looms
5PATAGONIA GOLD PLC : PATAGONIA GOLD : Operations Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.