eyeBrain Medical and IDOC Announce a Multiyear Partnership to Bring neurolens® Contoured Prism Lenses to IDOC Independent Optometrists

COSTA MESA, Calif. and NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDOC and eyeBrain Medical today announced a multiyear partnership to bring breakthrough neurolens® prescription lenses to all IDOC members across the U.S. neurolenses are the first and only prescription lenses that add a contoured prism to bring the eyes into alignment. Contoured prisms have been shown in studiesi,ii to relieve the headaches, neck/shoulder pain and eyestrain that many people experience when using digital devices, reading or doing detail work. As the leading independently owned optometric alliance in the U.S., IDOC offers a suite of programs and service that empowers its members to grow and succeed. The partnership with eyeBrain aligns with IDOC’s long-term strategy of bringing meaningful and differentiated offerings to its independent optometrist members, helping them create unique areas of expertise in their communities.



“This new partnership with an exciting and proven technology provider is exactly what our members are asking for,” said Dave Brown, president and CEO of IDOC. “We’ve seen firsthand the success that neurolenses can bring to a practice, and how satisfying it can be to solve a major unmet need for patients.”

Eye alignment at all distances is essential for comfortable vision. When the eyes are out of sync, or misaligned, it puts higher demand on the visual system. This additional demand can put stress on the trigeminal nerve – the largest and most complex nerve connected to the brain – and lead to trigeminal dysphoria. It is the trigeminal nerve that sends sensation to the head, eyes, neck and shoulders. Eye misalignment can lead to headaches, neck/shoulder pain and eyestrain while using digital devices, reading or doing detail work. Addressing these symptoms requires more than standard “computer lenses,” which do not correct eye misalignment.

“We are going to fundamentally change the way the world thinks about glasses, because neurolenses deliver more than clarity of vision – they deliver relief,” said Davis Corley, president and CEO of neurolens. “We are thrilled to partner with IDOC as we know they will bring their extensive resources to empower the success of the neurolens offering within their innovative membership.”

To learn more about neurolenses or to find a neurolens eye care provider, visit neurolenses.com , call (949) 339-5157 or email info@neurolenses.com .

To learn more about IDOC, contact a member of the IDOC team at (203) 853-3333, visit the website at idoc.net or send an email to info@idoc.net .

About IDOC

For the past twenty years, IDOC has remained committed to building a powerful community of independent optometrists, providing advanced practice management tools, advice and support systems that drive business growth. Membership plans include expert consulting, metrics-based business solutions, negotiated vendor discounts and peer-to-peer networking. IDOC works collaboratively with 3,000+ independent ODs to help them stay ahead of industry change and achieve their business vision, their way. For more information about IDOC, call (203) 853-3333 or visit idoc.net

About eyeBrain Medical® Inc.

eyeBrain Medical, Inc. is the innovator behind the neurolens System®, inspired by a breakthrough discovery linking optometry and neurology. neurolenses® are the world’s first prescription lenses that add a contoured prism to bring the eyes into alignment, relieving stress on the trigeminal nerve. This nerve is the largest and most complex nerve connected to the brain, and when stimulated causes many of the symptoms people experience when using digital devices, reading or doing near work. Patient satisfaction surveys show 93 percent of patients respond positively to their neurolenses. eyeBrain Medical is headquartered in Orange County, CA.

