eyebobs : Opens D.C. Area Store at Westfield Montgomery Mall

eyebobs daring, distinctive frames help each customer express their authentic self

eyebobs, the leading fashion eyewear brand, is opening a new retail store to serve the Washington, D.C. market at the Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, MD. The 1,000-square-foot store is on level 2 on the Macy’s wing of the mall. This is eyebobs seventh retail store and fourth in 2019; its frames are also sold at www.eyebobs.com and through 2,000 specialty retailers nationwide. eyebobs carries more than 400 frames styles and colors in readers and blue light in-stock at the store, as well as fulfills orders for single vision, progressive and custom blue light. And just in time for the back-to-school season, the new store will feature 25+ all new frame styles.

“eyebobs is dedicated to helping every customer frame their personality and be their true and authentic selves,” said Mike Hollenstein, eyebobs chief executive officer. “Shopping should be a fun experience and we can’t wait to better serve our customers in the Washington, D.C. market with this new store.”

The Montgomery Mall Store will include eyebobs’ trademark concierge-level customer service, where Frame-ists provide a shopping experience unlike any other optical retailer. The Frame-ists guide customers through personal styling sessions to best match frames to their individual personalities. Men’s and women’s frame choices include premium readers, prescription, blue light and sunglasses. Eyebobs believes in no B.S. pricing; premium readers are $89 and prescription glasses are $199.

“D.C. is an eclectic city built on polarizing people, strong personalities and an attitude that has defined our Capitol. We believe that these are our people,” said, Joe Prebich, eyebobs vice president of sales and marketing. “We’re excited to continue supporting our specialty wholesalers and welcome new eyebobs customers into our Montgomery Mall store.”

eyebobs is hosting a grand opening celebration for the public on Thursday, July 18th from 6:30pm to 9:00pm, with the chance to win free frames and enjoy live music, drinks and more.

eyebobs Montgomery Mall

7101 Democracy Blvd, Suite 2508

Bethesda, MD 20817

Phone: 301-239-3282

Monday – Saturday: 10am to 9pm

Sunday: 11am – 6pm

About eyebobs

Since 2001, eyebobs has been leading the eyewear rebellion with daring, distinctive frames that are anything but average! eyebobs offers a full assortment of frames, including readers, prescription, progressives, blue light and polarized sunglasses. The company works with the some of the best designers in the world to develop the highest-quality frames, made by hand. eyebobs first retail store opened in 2017 at its headquarters in Minneapolis. Visit us at www.eyebobs.com or follow us on facebook, Instagram and twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190711005737/en/