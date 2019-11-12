Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

eyeo: Surf the Web Without Annoying Ads

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 05:01am EST

Ad blocking will improve your online experience

The volume of advertising on the internet continues to increase. Many internet users don't want to be interrupted by advertisements while surfing the net, but rather spend time relaxing. Adblock Plus makes it possible to surf the web without annoying advertising. The extension is installed as a web application in the browser and prevents advertisements from being displayed and downloaded.

The internet plays a big role in all areas of life. People read news online, they share messages with friends and family or stream videos. Today this is often interrupted by online advertising in the form of banners, pop-ups, or video ads.

Adblock Plus not only blocks all these annoying advertisements, it also makes pages load faster and saves bandwidth. Adblock Plus is also available for mobile devices, so data volume is not wasted for advertisements when surfing mobile.

With Adblock Plus you can also protect your privacy. Many online stores track and keep your private data. For example: the types of products you are looking for or the web pages you visit, creating a profile of both users and their mobile devices. Not only that, some ads on the internet may contain malware and viruses.

Susie Concannon Lugo, Senior Communications Manager with eyeo who works from Panama: “People have the right to enjoy their free time on the internet without annoying banners or unskippable video ads. Whether football streaming, music or news page, with Adblock Plus you can surf faster and, above all, more relaxed."

In the Latin American region, a growing percentage of people already employ an ad blocker when they go online: Up to 20 percent in some countries and an average of 15 percent in the region (about 50 million people).

About Adblock Plus

eyeo is the developer of a suite of products that includes Flattr, Adblock Browser and Adblock Plus, an open source project that aims to rid the Internet of annoying and intrusive online advertising. About 100 million people already enjoy the Internet freely and undisturbed with the help of Adblock Plus.

Follow us at @AdBlockPlus
Read our blog at adblockplus.org/blog
For more information, visit eyeo.com/en/press


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:19aEMBRAER : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:16aNAVIGANT RESEARCH : Report Finds Global Annual Revenue for Asset Management Solutions Is Expected to Double by 2028
BU
05:15aVerizon CFO to speak at Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
GL
05:14aUGI : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:12aOil rises further above $62 as trade hopes support
RE
05:12aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Introduces XPANDER CROSS
AQ
05:11aOil rises further above $62 as trade hopes support
RE
05:09aDIGNITANA PUBL : New Contracts Support Global Expansion for Dignitana
AQ
05:09aSMIC : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:09aLUXURY CARD : Adds New Benefits for Cardmembers
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: FY 2019: FINAL QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN LINE WIT..
3EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : REPORTS FIRST NINE-MONTH 2019 RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATES
4CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Gives Gloomy Auto Sector Outlook After Multibillion-Dollar 3Q Loss
5ILIAD : ILIAD : Iliad announces a plan to launch a 1.4 billion share buyback offer on the open market at a pr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group