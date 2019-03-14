Log in
ezCater : Launches 2019 "Office Hero of the Year" Contest to Recognize Workplace Superheroes

03/14/2019 | 12:36pm EDT

Survey reveals nearly 70 percent of professionals depend on their office manager or administrative professional to save the day…and their job

Office heroes nationwide exemplify Wonder Woman and Captain America

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s…your coworker! Today, ezCater, the world’s largest online marketplace for business catering, kicked off its fourth annual “Office Hero of the Year” contest to honor the office managers and administrative professionals who go above and beyond the call of duty. Moving at lightning speed and with awe-inspiring passion, these professionals display superhuman qualities and enable their teams and offices to succeed.

A nationwide survey of office workers conducted by ezCater found that more than 90 percent of respondents consider their office managers and admins to be a vital support system, and 86 percent say having an office manager or admin has a positive impact on their job performance. Businesspeople see popular superheroes in their office managers and admins: 31 percent equate them to the fearless Wonder Woman, while 28 percent cite the passionate Captain America.

Additional findings from the survey include:

  • 69 percent regularly need to be “saved” by their office manager or admin, with 39 percent “saved” as recently as a month ago.
  • 64 percent need their office manager or admin’s help up to four times per week.
  • 33 percent say their office manager or admin’s greatest strength is juggling multiple tasks, and an equal 33 percent say it’s knowing the ins and outs of the office.
  • 63 percent say organization is the most difficult part of an office manager or admin’s job, followed by addressing technology “fails” (26 percent).

In honor of Administrative Professionals Day, ezCater is making life easier for the winning Office Hero. The 2019 “Office Hero of the Year” receives a $2,000 prize package, which includes lunch for the office from ezCater, a wardrobe subscription, grocery delivery, home improvement services, and an Amazon.com Gift Card. The winner will also be immortalized as a superhero in their own comic strip, designed by a professional comic book artist.

Nominations are being accepted until April 17 at www.ezcater.com/company/blog/office-hero-nomination/. The winner will be announced on Administrative Professionals Day, Wednesday, April 24.

For more information about ezCater and the 2019 “Office Hero of the Year” contest, visit www.ezcater.com/company/blog/office-hero-nomination/ and follow ezCater on Pinterest.

About ezCater
ezCater is the world’s largest online marketplace for business catering. ezCater’s online ordering, on-time ratings and reviews, and award-winning customer service help businesspeople from organizations of all sizes and industries make meetings more successful and employees happier. ezCater partners with over 60,000 restaurants and caterers that use its product suite to grow, manage, and analyze their catering business. For more information or to place an order, visit www.ezcater.com.

About the Survey
ORC International was commissioned to conduct a survey in February 2019 among a random sampling of 1,004 respondents ages 21 and older who are demographically representative of the U.S. population. All respondents are full-time employees in an office with ten or more people.


© Business Wire 2019
