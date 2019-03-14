ezCater : Launches 2019 “Office Hero of the Year” Contest to Recognize Workplace Superheroes

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s…your coworker! Today, ezCater,
the world’s largest online marketplace for business catering, kicked off
its fourth annual “Office Hero of the Year” contest to honor the office
managers and administrative professionals who go above and beyond the
call of duty. Moving at lightning speed and with awe-inspiring passion,
these professionals display superhuman qualities and enable their teams
and offices to succeed.
A nationwide survey of office workers conducted by ezCater found that
more than 90 percent of respondents consider their office managers and
admins to be a vital support system, and 86 percent say having an office
manager or admin has a positive impact on their job performance.
Businesspeople see popular superheroes in their office managers and
admins: 31 percent equate them to the fearless Wonder Woman, while 28
percent cite the passionate Captain America.
Additional findings from the survey include:
-
69 percent regularly need to be “saved” by their office manager or
admin, with 39 percent “saved” as recently as a month ago.
-
64 percent need their office manager or admin’s help up to four times
per week.
-
33 percent say their office manager or admin’s greatest strength is
juggling multiple tasks, and an equal 33 percent say it’s knowing the
ins and outs of the office.
-
63 percent say organization is the most difficult part of an office
manager or admin’s job, followed by addressing technology “fails” (26
percent).
In honor of Administrative Professionals Day, ezCater is making life
easier for the winning Office Hero. The 2019 “Office Hero of the Year”
receives a $2,000 prize package, which includes lunch for the office
from ezCater, a wardrobe subscription, grocery delivery, home
improvement services, and an Amazon.com Gift Card. The winner will also
be immortalized as a superhero in their own comic strip, designed by a
professional comic book artist.
Nominations are being accepted until April 17 at www.ezcater.com/company/blog/office-hero-nomination/.
The winner will be announced on Administrative Professionals Day,
Wednesday, April 24.
For more information about ezCater and the 2019 “Office Hero of the
Year” contest, visit www.ezcater.com/company/blog/office-hero-nomination/
and follow ezCater on Pinterest.
About ezCater
ezCater is the
world’s largest online marketplace for business catering. ezCater’s
online ordering, on-time ratings and reviews, and award-winning customer
service help businesspeople from organizations of all sizes and
industries make meetings more successful and employees happier. ezCater
partners with over 60,000 restaurants and caterers that use its product
suite to grow, manage, and analyze their catering business. For more
information or to place an order, visit www.ezcater.com.
About the Survey
ORC
International was commissioned to conduct a survey in February
2019 among a random sampling of 1,004 respondents ages 21 and older who
are demographically representative of the U.S. population. All
respondents are full-time employees in an office with ten or more people.
