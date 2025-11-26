Mr.Bricolage has announced the appointment of Fabio Rinaldi as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 5, 2026. Didier Julien, Chairman of the Board, will continue to serve as CEO until Rinaldi assumes his new role.

"Starting in January 2026, Fabio Rinaldi will visit stores across the network and the various entities of the group to engage with our members and teams, and to support the launch and implementation of the 'Puissance 1000' strategic plan," the company stated.

Fabio Rinaldi brings over 30 years of experience in the construction sector, electrical equipment, and specialized distribution networks, having first worked with the Legrand Group and its subsidiaries, and later as Chairman of the Management Board of BigMat France.