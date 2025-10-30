A 25 basis point rate cut and the end of balance sheet reduction. The Fed's main announcements last night were indeed expected. However, the decision was not unanimous, reflecting differences of opinion within the monetary policy committee. And the lack of economic statistics is unlikely to help build consensus.

As expected, the Fed cut rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday. This is the second quarter-point reduction this year (after the September meeting), bringing the federal funds rate back into the 3.75-4% range.

Time to take stock

The other important announcement is the end of balance sheet reduction, which will take effect on December 1. Earlier this year, the Fed had already reduced the pace of balance sheet reduction to $5bn per month for Treasuries and $35bn per month for MBS (mortgage-backed securities). Going forward, the Fed is expected to continue reducing its holdings of MBS and reinvesting the proceeds in Treasuries.

With signs of tension emerging in recent weeks, it seems that the Fed wants to avoid a repeat of the 2019 scenario. At that time, the Fed withdrew too much liquidity from the markets, causing interbank market rates to soar. It was a kind of self-inflicted liquidity crisis, a far cry from Janet Yellen's initial promise in 2017. At the time, the Federal Reserve Chair had guaranteed that the balance sheet reduction would be painless for the markets, as boring as "watching paint dry on a wall."

The emergency measures decided upon at the time of the pandemic had increased the Fed's balance sheet from just over $4 trillion at the beginning of 2020 to almost $9 trillion at the beginning of 2022. Since then, passive reduction (no longer reinvesting maturing securities) and then active reduction (selling securities) have brought the balance sheet back down to around $6.6 trillion.

No consensus

Unsurprisingly, Stephen Miran, appointed governor by Trump in August (and still employed by the White House), once again voted for a more aggressive

50 basis point cut (as he did in September). But this time, another governor opposed the decision: Jeff Schmid, president of the Kansas City Fed.

It is extremely rare for two members to oppose the majority decision in two different ways. In July, Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman voted against keeping rates unchanged, but both in favor of a 25-basis-point cut.

The two dissenting votes at this meeting are not so surprising: they confirm the divisions within the Fed, already visible in the September economic projections. Some members see a resilient economy and inflation that is still too high, while others are concerned about the slowdown in the labor market and believe that price increases linked to tariffs will only be temporary. This has led to a division between those who want to continue lowering rates and those who are more in favor of keeping them unchanged.

When there are divergent views within the Fed, it is normally the data that reconciles everything and brings about a consensus. However, the shutdown (which has been ongoing since October 1) is depriving the Fed of most economic statistics. In this context, it is difficult to know which economic scenario is the most relevant.

Some observers also point to Jerome Powell's loss of influence to explain the two dissenting votes. Indeed, Powell is nearing the end of his term. This week, Donald Trump indicated that he would appoint his successor by the end of the year. But it is probably only then that the loss of influence will become apparent, because once a successor is appointed, their comments will gradually overshadow those of Powell.

A pause in December

In the meantime, it is indeed Powell who is guiding market expectations. He proved this again last night. While a rate cut in December seemed certain, Jerome Powell indicated in a press conference that it was "not an inevitable conclusion... far from it."

This was a slightly stronger statement than the usual stance of saying that the Fed is not "pre-committed" to a particular interest rate trajectory.

It was this announcement that caused US indices to fall yesterday, although the decline was subsequently retraced. The S&P 500 ended flat, while the Nasdaq rose 0.4% to set a new record.

As we wrote earlier this week, the Fed is in the dark (due to the lack of data linked to the shutdown) and it is not certain that this fog will lift before the December meeting. In this context, a pause could be an appropriate decision.

The markets, for their part, are still betting on a 25 basis point cut. According to the CME's Fedwatch tool, the probability is 72%, down from over 90% before the Fed's decision.