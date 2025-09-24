On Wednesday Commerzbank announced the launch of a share buyback program worth up to €1bn to attract shareholders who might be tempted to sell their shares to UniCredit, whose stake now stands at nearly 29%.



The German banking group said the share buyback plan, approved by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the German Finance Agency, will start tomorrow and end no later than February 10, 2026.



This is its fifth share buyback program since 2023.



Redistributing capital to our shareholders is an integral part of our value creation strategy, Commerzbank said in a press release. This allows them to benefit directly from the bank's success, she emphasized.



For the current 2025 financial year, Commerzbank plans to return its entire net income, before restructuring costs and after payment of AT1 coupons, to its shareholders, with capital returns expected to increase gradually until 2028.



These announcements come exactly one month after UniCredit announced that it had increased its direct stake in Commerzbank to around 26% following the exercise of certain financial instruments. Taking into account the instruments it still has to convert, its stake could reach 29%.



The Italian financial giant points out that its investment in the German institution has so far exceeded its objectives, with Commerzbank's share price more than doubling since January 1.



The share price rose by a further 2% today.