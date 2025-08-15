Hope is back in fashion on Wall Street, buoyed by whispers of Fed rate cuts, a Buffett-Burry tag team in healthcare, and talk of Trump taking a stake in Intel. In a nation once allergic to state intervention, the idea now wins applause, a reminder that strategic necessity can turn heresy into orthodoxy overnight.

The premarket screens glowed faint green this Friday morning, with investors still hellbent on optimism. Dow and S&P 500 futures were up, the former enjoying a cheerful 0.6% bounce. The reason is simple: hope. Hope that the Federal Reserve will take a gentle hand to interest rates come September, trimming the cost of money by a quarter percentage point.

Hope, of course, is a dangerous stimulant in markets. It blurs the edge between anticipation and presumption. The labor market is showing signs of fatigue, tariff-related inflation has yet to manifest in headline consumer prices, and so, the street has decided the Fed might just put on its soft shoes.

The true jolt of the morning, however, came not from macro policy, but from one of capitalism’s most enduring and theatrical figures: Warren Buffett. Although no longer serving as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett’s influence clearly endures. The conglomerate disclosed a new stake in UnitedHealth Group, sending the stock surging more than 12% in premarket trading. Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management—yes, the same Burry immortalized in The Big Short—has also turned bullish on the healthcare giant. The Oracle of Omaha and the Cassandra of the subprime era now share a rare moment of alignment, placing their bets on a blue-chip insurer that’s been battered nearly in half this year.

The endorsement, at least in the short term, was contagious. Elevance and Molina—insurers whose names sound like either wellness spas or space shuttles—were up more than 4%. The healthcare sector, often a defensive refuge in times of uncertainty, suddenly looked positively sprightly. For the S&P 500, it was the best-performing corner of the market this week, a rare bloom in an otherwise cautious August.

Elsewhere, the day's script was less flattering. Applied Materials shed 13% after forecasting a dreary fourth quarter, citing waning Chinese demand. Intel, in contrast, continued its improbable rebound—up another 2%—amid rumors the Trump administration might take a direct stake in the struggling chipmaker. Investors, eyeing the potential for government backing to accelerate the U.S. semiconductor push, cheered the prospect. Yet the shift is striking: for decades, American political orthodoxy painted such interventions as antithetical to free-market capitalism, often dismissing them with the dreaded "S-word" — socialism. Today, in an era of geopolitical tech rivalries and supply chain security concerns, Washington's aversion to industrial policy seems to be giving way to strategic pragmatism.

And then there is geopolitics. Oil prices slipped toward $65 a barrel, with traders' eyes trained on Alaska, where President Trump and Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet later today. Geopolitical experts are competing with scenarios for this meeting, but no one knows what will really happen between the two leaders. All we know is that, in recent hours, Trump and Putin have expressed their desire to achieve something on Ukraine, but without going beyond the stage of goodwill.

Meanwhile, another important data arrived Friday morning: July retail sales rose 0.5% month-over-month, just shy of the 0.6% economists had penciled in. The result suggests the American consumer remains willing to spend, though perhaps with a touch more caution than Wall Street had hoped. It's a reminder that momentum is still there, but uneven — the splurges of one ZIP code balanced by the thrift of another. Paired with the upcoming University of Michigan consumer confidence report due later today, the data will help shape the market's narrative.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: industrial production and retail sales in Switzerland; industrial production in Japan; in the United States, Empire Manufacturing, advanced retail sales, capacity utilization, industrial production, business inventories, and the University of Michigan sentiment. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 97,882

: 97,882 Gold: $3,343

Crude Oil (BRENT) : $66.52 (WTI) $62.65

: $66.52 (WTI) $62.65 United States 10 years : 4.26%

: 4.26% BITCOIN: US$118,890

