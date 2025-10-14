Fastenal reported quartits Q3 results on Monday, which were slightly below Wall Street expectations, despite a significant increase in revenue. The industrial and construction supplies distributor posted EPS of $0.29, compared with $0.30 expected and $0.26 a year earlier. Revenue reached $2.13bn, up 12% y-o-y, although its share price fell 5.8% in morning trading, wiping out some of its gains since January.

Chief Commercial Officer Jeffery Watts said that growth was primarily driven by market share gains, against a backdrop of stagnation in the US industrial economy. The average PMI index stood at 48.6 over the quarter, signaling a contraction in activity. Nevertheless, Fastenal continued to strengthen its customer base, benefiting from positive sales momentum since early 2024, supported by favorable currency effects and price adjustments.

Daily sales of industrial fasteners, the group's core business, rose 14% after falling by 4% last year, driven by original equipment manufacturing and maintenance and repair services. Safety supplies increased by 9.8%, while other products, such as tools and maintenance equipment, rose 11%. Despite these increases, the continuing weakness of the manufacturing sector is weighing on the US distributor's short-term outlook.