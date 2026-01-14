"IPN60340 is an investigational, first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting BTN3A, a key immunoregulatory molecule broadly expressed in cancers," stated the French pharmaceutical company.

This designation is based on the phase I/II EVICTION trial, whose updated clinical data "showed that treatment with IPN60340 in combination with Ven-Aza achieved highly encouraging response rates."

To recall, BTD aims to accelerate the development and review of drugs intended for serious or life-threatening diseases, based on evidence of substantial clinical improvement.

Based on preliminary data, Ipsen plans to discuss the design of phase II/III development plans with the FDA in the first half of 2026. IPN60340 had previously received Orphan Drug Designation in July 2025.