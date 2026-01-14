FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Leukemia to Ipsen

Ipsen announced that the United States FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to its IPN60340 in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine for first-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in patients ineligible for intensive chemotherapy.

"IPN60340 is an investigational, first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting BTN3A, a key immunoregulatory molecule broadly expressed in cancers," stated the French pharmaceutical company.



This designation is based on the phase I/II EVICTION trial, whose updated clinical data "showed that treatment with IPN60340 in combination with Ven-Aza achieved highly encouraging response rates."



To recall, BTD aims to accelerate the development and review of drugs intended for serious or life-threatening diseases, based on evidence of substantial clinical improvement.



Based on preliminary data, Ipsen plans to discuss the design of phase II/III development plans with the FDA in the first half of 2026. IPN60340 had previously received Orphan Drug Designation in July 2025.