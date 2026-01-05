FDA Grants Priority Review to Sanofi for Type 1 Diabetes in Young Children
Sanofi announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for priority review its supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Tzield (teplizumab-mzwv) targeting young children with stage 2 type 1 diabetes.
The healthcare group aims to expand the current age indication, which is 8 years and older, to include children as young as 1 year old, in order to delay the onset of stage 3 type 1 diabetes (T1D) in patients diagnosed with stage 2 T1D.
This sBLA is supported by positive one-year interim data from the ongoing phase 4 PETITE-T1D study, which is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of Tzield in young children. The target action date for the FDA's decision is April 29, 2026.
Priority review is granted to regulatory applications seeking approval for treatments that may offer significant improvements in the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of serious conditions.
If Sanofi's application is approved, Tzield would become the first disease-modifying therapy to delay the onset of stage 3 type 1 diabetes in children aged one year and older who have been diagnosed with stage 2 type 1 diabetes.
Sanofi is the largest European pharmaceutical group. Net sales by family of products break down as follows:
- pharmaceutical products (79.8%): prescription drugs in the areas of specialty medicine (63.2% of net sales; for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases, autoimmune diseases, rare diseases, cancers and rare hematological diseases) and general medicine (36.8%; mainly for the treatment of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases);
- human vaccines (20.2%): pediatric vaccines, vaccines for flu, meningitis, and polio, booster vaccines, and vaccines for travelers and endemic areas.
At the end of 2024, the group had 52 production sites worldwide.
In October 2024, the consumer healthcare products business (Opella) was classified as a discontinued operation.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (4.4%), Europe (17.6%), the United States (48.7%), China (6.5%) and other (22.8%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.