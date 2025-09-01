Sanofi announces that the US FDA has approved its Wayrilz (rilzabrutinib) for adults with persistent or chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to previous treatment.



This approval is based on the pivotal Phase 3 LUNA 3 study, in which Wayrilz met the primary and secondary endpoints, showing a positive effect on maintaining platelet counts and other symptoms of ITP.



As a novel, reversible, oral Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, Wayrilz may help treat the root causes of ITP through multi-immune modulation that targets different pathways in the immune system.



A disease characterized by complex immune dysfunction, ITP causes low platelet counts, bleeding, and a reduced quality of life. Over 25,000 American adults could benefit from this advanced treatment.