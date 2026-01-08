FDE Secures Access to 18 Additional Mine Gas Sites

La Française de l'Energie (FDE), a producer of low-carbon energy, has announced the signing of an agreement with the French State granting access to 18 additional mining sites in the Hauts-de-France region. This agreement removes a critical obstacle to the group's mine gas development plan and provides clear visibility for achieving its 2030 objectives.

This signed agreement allows FDE, through its subsidiary Gazonor, to access 18 additional sites, thereby laying the groundwork for a substantial increase in its production capacity by 2030 and the associated revenue from this activity.



Within the framework of the exclusive concessions it holds, FDE will now be able to produce previously inaccessible mine gas reserves and convert them into electricity to be used by local consumers.



This economic model combines long-term predictable revenues from regulated electricity purchase contracts, a significant impact on reducing CO2 eq (carbon dioxide equivalent) emissions in the affected regions, and a local economic impact thanks to short-circuit energy production in a post-industrial area.



With secured site access and the first units entering commercial operation, FDE now has increased visibility on sustained revenue and earnings growth for the 2026/27 and 2027/28 fiscal years, as well as on achieving its 2030 targets (EUR 175 million in revenue, EUR 85 million in EBITDA, 20 million tonnes of CO2 avoided).