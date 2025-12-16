Fed as the conductor, AI as the judge
Published on 12/16/2025 at 03:42 am EST - Modified on 12/16/2025 at 04:29 am EST
Published on 12/16/2025 at 03:42 am EST - Modified on 12/16/2025 at 04:29 am EST
|09:11am
|Job growth tops expectations in November, retail sales unchanged in October
|RE
|09:10am
|CBOT Trends-Wheat down 4-6 cents, corn down 1-2 cents, soy flat-1 cent higher
|RE
|09:09am
|Brazil key sugar output down 33% in late November, UNICA says
|RE
|09:07am
|Hungary central bank lowers 2026 inflation forecast
|RE
|09:07am
|INSTANT VIEW-Job growth tops expectations in November, retail sales unchanged in October
|RE
|09:06am
|Un rights office: at least 104 civilians killed in drone attacks across Sudan's Kordofan region since 4 December
|RE
|09:04am
|UN agency forecasts subdued economic growth for Latin America through 2026
|RE
|09:04am
|Polish power grid aims for zero-emission transmission network in 2035
|RE
|09:04am
|ROI-China data dives, but Beijing balks at fiscal splurge: McGeever
|RE
|09:03am
|China commerce minister met with P&G chairman in Beijing - ministry statement
|RE
|09:01am
|US Nov nonfarm payrolls data
|RE
|09:01am
|Russian rouble little changed despite drop in oil prices
|RE
|09:12am
|Retail Sales Stall in October
|DJ
|08:58am
|64,000 US job creations in November, despite unemployment rising
|08:58am
|From trend to mainstay: AI to cement its place at the core of 2026 investment strategies
|RE
Reduced investment and little support from consumption: China's delicate pivot
Analyst recommendations: Accenture, Albemarle, Eli Lilly, Gitlab, Okta…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Shell mergers chief Greg Gut quit after CEO blocked BP bid, FT says
EU to relent on combustion engines ban after auto industry pressure
Kering sells majority stake in New York property in $900 million deal
Select your edition
All financial news and data tailored to specific country editions