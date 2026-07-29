Citadel Securities now believes a rate hike as soon as Wednesday is the most likely scenario, after its strategists had previously expected tightening in September, followed by December. They acknowledge the decision looks close, especially after June inflation came in below expectations, but argue that the market is underestimating the Fed's shift towards a more restrictive stance.

A move as soon as July would mainly allow new chairman Kevin Warsh to quickly establish the central bank's anti-inflation credibility and to break with years of decisions that were largely telegraphed in advance, a practice that he has strongly criticized. The Fed's new chairman wants to scale back "forward guidance" and prevent markets from assuming that any rate change must necessarily be pre-signaled several weeks ahead.



That approach would be all the more defensible given that the US economy remains solid and inflation is still above the Fed's target. Citadel Securities also believes part of the price weakness seen in June could reverse in the coming months, as geopolitical tensions and high oil prices continue to fuel inflation risks.



Waiting until September would, by contrast, dilute the signal, since a hike at that meeting is already widely expected. A decision as soon as Wednesday would therefore show that the Fed is willing to accept an economic cost to prevent inflation from becoming entrenched, and would establish a new reaction function that is less predictable for markets and more aggressive in the face of price pressures. This case therefore goes further than the central scenario mentioned the previous day, namely a hold, paired with a more restrictive bias that would pave the way for a first hike as soon as September.