The Federal Reserve is expected to leave its benchmark rate unchanged on Wednesday in a range of 3.50% to 3.75%, but the decision could mainly set the stage for a new round of rate hikes as soon as September. The markets are no longer fully ruling out a surprise, assigning roughly a one-in-three chance of a rate hike as early as this week.

June's relatively benign inflation should allow Kevin Warsh to bide his time, as several FOMC members are calling for more evidence before concluding that disinflation is lasting. The status quo, however, should still come with dissenters favoring a hike, notably Beth Hammack and Lorie Logan, who recently argued that monetary policy is not restrictive enough.



The main issue will therefore lie in the wording of the statement, as the Fed could strengthen its commitment to act to restore price stability without offering an explicit path, in line with Warsh's desire to scale back "forward guidance".



The central bank has even more room to maneuver as the labor market remains resilient. The unemployment rate fell back to 4.2% in June, and new jobless claims dropped to 187,000 in mid-July, their lowest level since 1969.



For investors, the message should therefore matter more than the decision. A hold paired with a hawkish tilt would reinforce expectations for a rate hike in September. All the more so as inflation risks remain skewed to the upside with new tariffs sought by the Trump administration, tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, and the pass-through of the spring oil shock.