The US Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate unchanged within a range of 3.5% to 3.75% at its first meeting under the chairmanship of Kevin Warsh. While the decision was widely anticipated, the central bank shifted its communication by removing previous references that hinted at an upcoming rate cut. New projections no longer foresee monetary easing this year and now leave the door open for a potential rate hike before the end of 2026.

The committee also revised its economic forecasts. Expected inflation for 2026 was significantly raised to 3.6% for the headline index and 3.3% for core inflation, up from previous estimates of 2.7%. At the same time, GDP growth projections were slightly lowered to 2.2%, while the unemployment forecast was reduced to 4.3%. The Fed believes that geopolitical tensions, particularly the conflict with Iran, are helping to sustain inflationary pressures, specifically through energy prices.



This meeting also marks a departure in the institution's communication style. The final statement was significantly shortened, and the famous "dot plot" featured several anomalies, fueling speculation about the influence of Kevin Warsh, who is known for his skepticism regarding the Fed's forward guidance. Despite inflationary risks, the Chairman continues to emphasize that productivity gains linked to artificial intelligence could exert a disinflationary effect over the long term. Financial markets are now pricing in a scenario close to the Fed's outlook, with no rate cuts expected in 2026 and the possibility of a 25-basis-point hike by the end of the year.