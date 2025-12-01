Fed Put, fragile peace, and the AI rush: markets caught between safety net and fault lines
Published on 12/01/2025 at 10:38 am EST
|11:45am
|ICE Midday : Canola Starts Week In The Red
|DJ
|11:43am
|'Year-End Pop' in Stocks Could Happen: Schwab's Sonders
|MT
|11:31am
|U.K.'s OBR Failed to Protect Budget Assessment -- 2nd Update
|DJ
|11:25am
|CAC40: Slight Dip as Bitcoin Plunges Nearly 7%
|11:21am
|Sen. Cassidy Wants to Give More 'Power to the Patient'
|MT
|11:14am
|Spot silver rises 3% to fresh high of $58.19/oz
|RE
|11:12am
|Argentina's Southern Energy signs $7 billion LNG export deal with SEFE
|RE
|11:05am
|Top Russian banker says the EU faces 50 years of litigation if it takes Russia's frozen assets
|RE
|11:03am
|Trump says it is very important Israel maintain dialogue with Syria
|RE
|11:02am
|Vtb ceo Kostin: the eu faces 50 years of litigation if it takes Russia's frozen assets
|RE
|11:02am
|Argentina's Southern Energy signs $7 billion LNG export deal with securing energy for Europe - YPF CEO
|RE
|11:00am
|France's Macron: have not seen any such anti-corruption moves in Russia because real dictatorship is there
|RE
|11:00am
|France's Macron: Can see from what's happened that fight against corruption in Ukraine is working
|RE
|10:58am
|France's Macron: Not our role to give lessons about corruption in Ukraine
|RE
|10:57am
|UK treasury minister calls OBR findings on early budget release 'very serious'
|RE
Markets Search for Solid Ground
The world economy is starting December in an oddly split-screen mood. On one side, investors are busy betting that America's central bank is about to cut interest rates again. On the other, reality keeps sending reminders that prices are still sticky, politics is jumpy and even the safest assets can wobble.
