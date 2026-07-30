Kevin Warsh used his press conference to reaffirm the Federal Reserve's determination to bring inflation back towards 2%, while stopping short of clarifying the interest-rate path. After 5 years of inflation running above target, the Fed's new chair warned that the problem could not be solved in a few weeks or by a single month of slower price gains, while insisting that the institution "will not waver" in its pursuit of price stability.

Asked about the traditional trade-off between inflation and employment, Warsh defended an unusual reading of the dual mandate, arguing that there was not necessarily a conflict between full employment and price stability. That stance naturally raises the question of how inflation can be cooled without weakening demand and the labor market, but the Fed chair remained vague on that point and did not specify which inflation indicators he considers most important. This lack of visibility into the Fed's reaction function contributed to tension at the long end, with the 30-year Treasury yield rising by about 9 basis points.



That determination not to show his hand extends Warsh's break with the forward guidance used by his predecessors. He refused to give a clear signal about the next meeting, limiting himself to saying that the Fed would not hesitate to act when necessary. This approach now makes it harder for investors to anticipate the policy path solely based on the central bank's statements.



The message is firm on inflation, but less restrictive than some investors had feared. After three votes in favor of a hike as soon as July, each inflation and jobs report should now carry more weight for September. The implied probability of an increase at that meeting has fallen from about 75% before the press conference to nearly 55%, a sign Warsh declined to pre-commit the Fed despite his resolutely anti-inflation stance.