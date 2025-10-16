On Wednesday a federal court in San Francisco ordered a temporary suspension of layoffs of federal employees initiated by the Trump administration during the government shutdown. Judge Susan Yvonne Illston ruled that "the nature of the actions taken is contrary to the law," noting that such decisions could not be made "in a state governed by the rule of law" without a solid legal basis. The injunction comes five days after over 4,000 reduction-in-force (RIF) notices were sent to public employees.

The complaint was filed by two unions representing tens of thousands of civil servants, supported by the organization Democracy Forward. The plaintiffs accuse the White House of violating the rights of civil servants by seeking to politically target certain agencies deemed "Democratic." According to Skye Perryman, executive director of Democracy Forward, the court's decision confirms that these layoffs, inspired by Project 2025, are "cruel, illegal, and a threat to the country."

The Trump administration, which has raised the possibility of cutting up to 10,000 jobs, presents these measures as an effort to reduce bureaucracy during the budget stalemate. Judge Illston's order is a significant legal setback for the White House and opens up a broader legal battle over the legality of these mass layoffs, as the government shutdown enters its third week with no prospect of a political resolution.