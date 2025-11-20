Minutes from the Federal Reserve's October meeting highlighted growing splits within the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) over the policy path. While a quarter-point cut was approved by a broad majority (10 to 2), internal debates reveal pronounced uncertainty about the future, particularly for the December gathering. The sticking point: a persistent disagreement over priority risks: labor market slowdowns for some, lingering inflation for others.

Discussions reveal a fracture amongst several camps at the Fed. The "doves," including Stephen Miran and Michelle Bowman, want to continue cuts to support employment, while the "hawks," such as Jeffrey Schmid and Susan Collins, fear premature easing could undermine the goal of 2% inflation. Moderates, like Jerome Powell or John Williams, favor a more cautious approach. One member, Stephen Miran, even pressed for a 0.5% cut, while Schmid opposed any loosening, illustrating the depth of the split.

The decision comes in a context of limited visibility, worsened by a 44-day budget impasse that disrupted the release of key economic data. The Fed also signaled, starting in December, the end of its balance-sheet runoff, a quantitative tightening operation that reduced the asset stock by over $2.5 trillion. While this step drew consensus, uncertainties about the path of rates remain: most members expect further cuts, but December no longer stands as a certainty.