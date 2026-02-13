FedEx on Thursday set out its medium-term growth ambitions, banking on digital innovation, automation and an expansion of its European operations to boost performance. At its investor day in Memphis, the company said third-quarter earnings per share should top the $3.99 expected by the LSEG consensus, helped by what it called an "exceptional" holiday season.



For FY 2026, FedEx forecasts revenue of about $93.5bn, including its freight business, which is due to be spun off as a separately listed company in June. By 2029, the company is targeting $98bn in consolidated revenue excluding freight, representing a 4% compound annual growth rate. Chief Executive Raj Subramaniam highlighted the goal of transforming the group into an operator able to make supply chains "smarter", saying this phase is strategic in FedEx's evolution.



The group is also targeting operating profit of $8bn and an 8% operating margin in 2029, versus around 6% expected in 2026. Internationally, FedEx is aiming for the same profitability, notably in Europe where efficiency gains are expected. The acquisition of InPost for €15.60 per share, announced earlier this week, is part of that strategy. Investments in digital technologies are at the heart of this transformation, seen as a lever for differentiation and growth amid competition.