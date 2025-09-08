Ferguson Enterprises presented robust Q3 25 performance, propelled by operational initiatives and easing deflationary pressures. Consistent demand in the residential and non-residential US markets are further driving its growth. In addition, recent acquisitions aim at strengthening Ferguson Enterprises' market standing and geographic reach, underpinning its long-term growth strategy.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia. It is a leading distributor of plumbing, HVAC, waterworks, and industrial products, serving both residential and commercial markets across North America. The company offers a comprehensive selection of products and services, including pipes, valves, fittings, appliances, and lighting solutions, to a diverse customer base that includes contractors, facility managers, builders, and municipalities.

Ferguson Enterprises operates a vast network of locations that provides expert advice, reliable service, and tailored solutions to its customers. The company operates through two geographical reportable segments: United States (95.6% of Q3 25 revenue) and Canada (4.4%).

Targeted actions driving Q3 25 results

Ferguson Enterprises reported its Q3 25 earnings on June 3, 2025, posting revenue of $7.6bn, up 4.3% y/y, fueled by robust volume growth and moderating deflation. The US business witnessed a 4.5% y/y rise, with residential markets, representing over half of US revenue, experiencing 2% y/y growth. In addition, non-residential markets remained strong with increased large project activity, reflecting a 7% y/y growth in revenue.

EBITDA was $767m, up 8.5% y/y, with a margin of 10.1%, driven by initiatives taken to streamline and reduce complexity within operations. Net income was $410m with DPS of $2.1. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 1.2x. In addition, the company repurchased stock worth $251m and declared quarterly dividend of $0.8, reflecting a 5% y/y rise.

Ferguson completes two acquisitions

On April 16, 2025, Ferguson Enterprises Inc. announced its acquisition of Independent Pipe & Supply Corp, a US-based distributor of pipes, valves, and related products for commercial and mechanical professionals, as well as National Fire Equipment Ltd and National Fire Fabrication Ltd, a reputed leader in Canada’s fire and fabrication sector. This strategic action aligns with Ferguson Enterprises’ goal of driving targeted growth through M&A in tandem with its organic expansion efforts.

These additions increase the company’s overall scale and geographic reach, while also bringing in experienced teams and strengthening valuable customer relationships. With around 50 acquisitions completed over the last five years, Ferguson Enterprises is consolidating a fragmented market, reinstating its leadership in the North American building products and distribution industry.

Sustained long-term growth momentum

Ferguson Enterprises has posted a revenue CAGR of 9.2% over FY 21-24, reaching $29.6bn, driven by strong demand in residential and non-residential construction, bolstered by housing market recovery and higher infrastructure activity. EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 10.3%, reaching $3bn, with margins expanding from 10.1% to 10.2%. Net income grew at a CAGR of 5.6% to $1.7bn.

Consistent growth in net earnings led to an increase in cash inflow from operations, rising to $1.9bn (from $1.5bn), with ROA that increased from 9.4% to 10.3% over FY 21-24.



In comparison, Boise Cascade Company, a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of minus 5.3%, declining to $6.7bn over FY 21-24. EBITDA declined at a CAGR of minus 15.5% to $634m, margins contracted from 13.3% to 9.4%. Net income declined at minus 19.2% CAGR, to $376m in FY 24.

Outpacing peer stock returns

Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered returns of approximately 25.3%. In comparison, Boise Cascade Co.’s stock delivered negative returns of minus 27.5% over the same period.



Ferguson Enterprises is currently trading at P/E of 27.2x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $8.8, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 18.9x and that of Boise Cascade Co.’s P/E of 18.3x. In terms of EV/EBITDA, the company is currently trading at 17.8x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBITDA of $2.9bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 12.4x and Boise Cascade Co. (8x).



Ferguson Enterprises is monitored by 21 analysts, with 14 having ‘Buy’ ratings and seven having ‘Hold’ ratings, for an average target price of $235.3. However, given that the stock is currently trading close to the analyst's target price, any short-term correction could provide investors with a chance to reassess their investment in the stock.

These views are supported by analysts’ anticipated revenue CAGR of 5.1% over FY 24-27, reaching $34.4bn in FY 27. In addition, analysts expect EBITDA CAGR of 5.1% to $3.5bn, with margin of 10.2%. Net income is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 7.6% to $2.2bn. Likewise, analysts estimate an EBITDA CAGR of minus 3.6% and a net profit CAGR of minus 6.9% for Boise Cascade Co. over FY 24-27.

Overall, Ferguson Enterprises has consistently delivered solid operational results, demonstrating resilience and market leadership through effective initiatives and strategic acquisitions. Sustained growth and margin improvement reflect disciplined execution, while ongoing investments and M&A activity underpin the firm’s attractive long-term prospects amid a dynamic industry landscape.

However, the company faces risks due to volatility in demand for construction markets, potential fluctuations in commodity prices, and economic headwinds like interest rates hikes. In addition, intense competition, regulatory demands, and tech execution challenges could also impact growth and profitability.