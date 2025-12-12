Shares of Fermi Inc. collapsed nearly 40% on Friday after the company announced the collapse of a financing agreement for a data center in Texas. One of the company's potential, unidentified clients withdrew from a $150m commitment intended to partially fund the site dubbed "Project Matador." While talks continue over a possible lease, the financing portion of the deal has been abandoned, undermining a major project for the young company.

Co-founded by former Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Fermi went public in October with a valuation of $14.8bn, riding the artificial intelligence boom. The company, which specializes in data center real estate, has not generated any revenue to date. This pullback calls into question the viability of its first large-scale projects, as investors become more cautious in the face of lofty valuations and the sector's uncertain outlook.

Fermi shares were trading Friday at $9.08, down 57% from their $21 offering price. The setback underscores the limits of enthusiasm based on AI-related growth promises without concrete financial results. Some analysts are beginning to question the ability of new entrants to turn technological momentum into durable returns as the market becomes more selective.