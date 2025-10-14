AlphaValue confirms its 'add' recommendation on Ferrari shares, with a target price lowered from €437 to €428.



Despite the publication of cautious financial targets for 2030, well below market expectations, we maintain a very positive opinion on Ferrari, the analyst says, who considers the current share price to be 'an attractive entry point'.



The recent correction in the share price probably reflects both a downward revision of excessive consensus expectations and an overreaction by the market. Ferrari is targeting revenue of €9bn in 2030, representing an average annual growth rate of 5%, well below the 10% CAGR achieved between 2018 and 2025, with a relatively stable margin, AlphaValue adds.



The broker points out that earnings growth will now be driven by pricing, product mix, and customization, supported by highly price-inelastic demand, and the arrival of new models such as the F80 supercar (€3.6m). Ferrari is said to have "already achieved its 2026 targets in 2025, reinforcing confidence in its trajectory through 2030.



Finally, the note highlights "extremely solid" fundamentals and an attractive valuation, with the stock trading at a 15%-20% discount to Hermès (P/E of 37x vs. 47x). AlphaValue believes that the current entry point of around €335 remains attractive, with upside potential of around 24.5%.