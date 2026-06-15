Ferrari Gains on Market Momentum and Morgan Stanley Upgrade

Ferrari shares are attracting significant interest in New York, climbing 5.42% to $374.16 after less than an hour of trading. Beyond a generally favorable environment for the automotive sector today, the Italian marque is being bolstered by a rating upgrade from Morgan Stanley.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/15/2026 at 10:28 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In a morning note, Deutsche Bank explained that several consumer-related segments, including automotive, consumer staples, and luxury, have suffered since the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East. This downturn has been driven by declining household confidence, rising inflation, higher oil prices, and climbing interest rates. With the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, these headwinds could begin to fade. Investors appear to be betting on this scenario given the performance of the automotive sector. Renault and Stellantis are leading the CAC 40 with gains of 5.33% and 4.73%, while equipment manufacturers are also rallying, as evidenced by Forvia's 4.51% increase.



Ferrari, which straddles the automotive and luxury sectors, is fully benefiting from this recovery, particularly as Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from neutral to overweight while raising its price target from $388 to $438.



Analysts believe the current valuation discount overstates the risks facing the brand. Ferrari stock has lost approximately 26% over the past 12 months, even though earnings-per-share revisions for fiscal years 2026 and 2027 were limited to about 4%. This suggests the downward move was primarily driven by multiple compression rather than an earnings capitulation.



According to Morgan Stanley, which conducted channel checks with dealers in the U.S. and Europe, there is no indication that the brand is "damaged." Instead, these checks suggest "a temporary mismatch in the product cycle, with certain parts of the current portfolio less perfectly aligned with what key customers are seeking today, while brand desirability remains intact."



Analysts also noted that in the luxury sector, scarcity is not a constraint to be bypassed: it is the very mechanism that supports pricing power.



Regarding the Luce, the Prancing Horse's first electric model, Morgan Stanley noted it remains polarizing. However, the firm added that expectations are already low and uncertainty appears increasingly priced into the stock.



Four Downside Catalysts to Watch



Analysts identified four scenarios that could weigh on the shares. Demand for the Luce could be weaker than expected, and while disciplined allocation should limit brand damage, the precise impact on the income statement is difficult to quantify at this stage.



There is also the stabilization of residual values for the 296/SF90 models, which could prove temporary if demand for hybrids weakens again.



Furthermore, the remaining launches scheduled for this year might not be sufficiently aligned with key customer preferences regarding scarcity.



Finally, analysts noted that "the tailwind of wealth creation could support secondary market activity more than new car demand at Ferrari, delaying the conversion of younger customers into the primary allocation system."