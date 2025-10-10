HSBC maintains its 'buy' rating on the Ferrari stock, with a target price reduced from €470 to €415, which now represents around 17% upside potential for the stock, following the Italian carmaker's investor day.



The cautious forecasts for 2030 are disappointing, but they reflect a management style rather than a weakening of fundamentals, the broker says, which believes that Ferrari's medium-term targets are conservative and that the stockmarket reaction seems exaggerated.



HSBC is leaving its estimates for 2025 and 2026 unchanged, supported in its view by the current order book, but is adjusting its longer-term growth assumption, meaning that its DCF valuation is now lower.