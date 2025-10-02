HSBC has upgraded Ferrari shares from 'hold' to 'buy' with a target price raised from €413 to €470, representing around 14% upside potential at present.



We expect the new plan (to be unveiled at next week's investor day) to provide a backdrop for double-digit earnings growth through 2030, the broker predicts, which has raised its 2026-27 EPS forecasts by around 15%-16%.



According to HSBC, the volume outlook is unlikely to be aggressive, while mix and customization are expected to be the cornerstones of future growth for the Italian sports and luxury car manufacturer.