Ferrari has unveiled its first all-electric vehicle, a spectacular model already facing an image crisis. Caught between technical prowess, stylistic criticism, and a cold reception from the markets, the Luce is testing the limits of the Prancing Horse's magic.

Ferrari intended to open a new chapter with its first electric car. Instead, it has raised a more brutal question: can you sell a 2026 Toyota Prius for €550,000 simply by adding a Prancing Horse badge?

Yet, the Luce is anything but ordinary. Boasting over 1,000 horsepower, a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 2.5 seconds, five seats, and an announced range of 530 kilometers, Ferrari ticks every box on paper. However, in the world of luxury automotive, a spec sheet is never enough... especially when all eyes are on the bodywork.

The debate quickly moved beyond Maranello to take over the internet. Some saw a Nissan Leaf on steroids; others, a Prius that had won the lottery. This is hardly the kind of comparison Ferrari dreams of printing in its brochures.

The involvement of Jony Ive, Apple's former design star, was supposed to provide the model with a strong signature. It has pushed the Luce toward a more technological, minimalist universe, far removed from the brand's traditional codes. This is not necessarily what the "tifosi" were expecting.

At Ferrari, electrification is a more sensitive subject than elsewhere. Removing the internal combustion engine from a sports car is not just about changing the powertrain; it is about changing the atmosphere. Buying a Ferrari is also about buying that moment when the engine wakes up in the early morning and the neighbor realizes you are leaving the garage. The Luce promises to work on its electric sound signature, but the ritual will no longer be the same. The neighbor might sleep better, but the internet will be making the noise instead.

In Milan, the Luce also made noise. Ferrari shares tumbled 8% yesterday before stabilizing at €284 today. While profit-taking followed several sessions of gains, the reception of the new model weighed heavily. Oddo BHF spoke of a radical break from Ferrari's usual style and noted generally negative reactions amongst enthusiasts.

The risk does not truly lie in volumes. Oddo views the Luce as a niche product, with up to 1,000 units per year, representing about 7% of Ferrari's sales. This model alone will not transform the group's accounts. The issue lies elsewhere: a Ferrari can remain rare, expensive, and profitable, but it must also be desirable.

This is where Ferrari's valuation comes into play. The company is still worth nearly €50bn and trades at around 29.5x its expected 2026 earnings, compared to approximately 24x for Porsche. This premium rests on low volumes, high margins, and a meticulously controlled image. If the brand's first EV finds itself compared to a Prius or a Nissan Leaf, it may not be a commercial disaster. However, for a stock trading at nearly 30x earnings, the joke quickly becomes a market concern.

The Luce will undoubtedly find its customers. At this price point, there is an audience for first editions, controversial lines, and silence at the red light. But after yesterday's fall and today's timid stabilization, the Prancing Horse is nonetheless limping out of the gate.