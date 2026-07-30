Ferrari raises its forecast after a better-than-expected second quarter
Ferrari said Thursday that it has raised its full-year guidance after a better-than-expected second quarter, driven in particular by the ramp-up in vehicle personalization, a business that boosts profit margins.
The Italian carmaker now says it expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of at least €2.97bn excluding special items this year, versus a prior forecast of more than €2.93bn.
Annual revenue is now seen at around €7.60bn, compared with a previous estimate of €7.50bn.
The Maranello-based group added that its order book already covers its entire theoretical output for the 2027 financial year.
In the second quarter, Ferrari saw adjusted Ebitda (excluding special items) climb 7% to €755m in the period from April to June, while analysts on average had expected €732m.
No figures disclosed for the Luce
Net revenue rose 8% to €1.94bn, also topping expectations as the consensus had targeted €1.86bn.
Vehicle deliveries fell to 3,366 units in the quarter from 3,494 a year earlier, as the strength of the 12Cilindri, 12Cilindri Spider, Purosangue and 296 Speciale ranges was more than offset by weakness in the 296 GTS, Roma Spider and SF90 XX models.
The group did not disclose sales figures for the Luce, its new electric vehicle launched during the quarter.
The stock was little changed on the release Thursday afternoon on the Milan Stock Exchange, down 0.6% at €337.6 around 2:30 p.m. It is still up 6% since the start of the year.
Ferrari N.V. is a holding company organized around 3 areas of activity:
- manufacturing and sale of luxury sports vehicles (84% of net sales): 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale, 458 Speciale A, California T and Ferrari FF. The group also provides spare parts;
- sponsorship activity (11.5%) ;
- other (4.5%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Italy (7.4%), the United Kingdom (8.6%), Germany (8.1%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (25.2%), the United States (27.7%), Americas (3.8%), China/Hong Kong/Taiwan (6.9%), Asia/Pacific and Australia (12.3%).
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