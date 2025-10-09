Ferrari shares are down 14% in Milan after the luxury and sports car manufacturer's investor day, as the upward revision of annual targets announced on that occasion was clearly not enough to satisfy investors.



The Italian company now expects adjusted EPS of at least €8.80, adjusted EBITDA of at least €2.72bn, and revenues of at least €7.1bn for 2025, compared with previous minimum targets of €8.60, €2.68bn, and €7bn.



As part of its strategic plan, it is targeting adjusted EPS of at least €11.50, adjusted EBITDA of at least €3.60bn, and revenues of around €9bn for 2030, representing average annual growth of around 5%.



Ferrari has also decided to redistribute approximately €7bn to its shareholders, half in the form of dividends between 2027 and 2031, and half in the form of a share buyback program to be carried out from 2026 until the end of the plan.