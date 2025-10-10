Oddo BHF confirms its "outperform" rating on Ferrari shares, but with a target price lowered from €470 to €430, "reflecting the decline in its estimates (including long-term growth, which impacts the PEG compared to Hermès)."



The broker points out that, in addition to raising its 2025 guidance, the Italian carmaker presented new medium-term strategic and financial targets on Thursday, with 2030 targets 10% below consensus.



We continue to believe that, as usual, the group is being very cautious and that, as has always been the case until now (and again in 2025), these targets are likely to be exceeded', the analyst adds.



Oddo BHF is nevertheless bringing its estimates closer to those of management by incorporating more cautious assumptions about the product cycle, resulting in a revision of its EBIT of -4% for 2026/27 and -8% for 2030.