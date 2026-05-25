With its first all-electric vehicle, Ferrari is not merely seeking to expand its lineup. The Italian manufacturer is testing its ability to lead the Prancing Horse into a new era without diluting the core pillars of its desirability: design, sound and driving emotion.

Some launches matter less for their volume than for what they signal about a brand. The Ferrari Luce is one of them. With this all-electric 4-door sedan, priced at over €500,000 and capable of reaching a maximum speed of 310 km/h, Maranello is crossing a symbolic threshold: a Ferrari without the internal combustion roar, yet one that must remain instantly recognizable as a Ferrari.



This pivot comes at a time of market skepticism. Electric sports cars are struggling to gain traction; Ferrari has pushed back its second EV model to 2028 at the earliest, while Lamborghini has scrapped its own 2030 project. According to Reuters, the brand has also scaled back its ambitions: EVs are now expected to represent only 20% of its range by 2030, down from a previous target of 40%. The Luce therefore moves forward between strategic necessity and uncertain demand.



This is where the stakes are highest. Ferrari is not launching the Luce to be a bestseller, but to prevent electric luxury from being defined by others, particularly Chinese carmakers like BYD. With the Yangwang U9, an electric supercar designed as much for technological demonstration as for prestige, the Chinese group is showing that it is no longer satisfied with volume alone: it is also seeking to capture the performance imagination. Ferrari's decision to amplify drivetrain vibrations, rather than mimicking a combustion engine, epitomizes this balancing act: reinventing emotion without merely replicating the codes of the past.



The impact is thus less immediate than it is symbolic and strategic. In the short term, the Luce may attract a younger clientele more receptive to electrification, or collectors drawn to the first Ferrari of its kind. In the long run, it will ultimately reveal whether Maranello can preserve its allure in a world where internal combustion is no longer central. In the luxury automotive sector, technology is not enough: one must still manufacture desire.