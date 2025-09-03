UBS maintains its 'buy' recommendation on Ferrari shares, with a target price raised from €540 to €570, which now represents 16% upside potential for the stock, ahead of a CMD with the Italian sports car manufacturer scheduled for October.
With its entry into electric vehicles (EVs), new medium-term targets and rising yields, we are positive about the future growth algorithm, the broker says, which nevertheless sees a risk created by growing expectations on the stock.
Ferrari: UBS raises target price
Published on 09/03/2025 at 04:56 am EDT
