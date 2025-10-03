UBS maintains its buy recommendation on the stock, raising its target price for it to €579 (from €570), ahead its Q3 results.



Investor focus on the CMD could overshadow Q3 results, which, in our view, may not meet fairly high expectations, UBS says.



Entry into electric vehicles (EVs), new medium-term targets and rising yields explain why we are positive on the future growth algorithm, it adds, although nevertheless sees a risk created by growing expectations on the stock.