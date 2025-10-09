(MarketScreener with Reuters) The famous Italian luxury car manufacturer has unveiled new forecasts that are considered disappointing. The effect is immediate: the stock is currently down over 13% and is heading for the worst trading day in its history.

Ferrari has raised its forecasts for 2025, exceeding the profitability targets set in its strategic plan for 2026 a year ahead of schedule. The Italian manufacturer is also proposing to increase shareholder remuneration by raising the dividend payout ratio and launching a new share buyback program.

The strong product mix is supporting revenue, which, according to the plan for 2030, is expected to reach around €9bn, with a compound annual growth rate of around 5%. EBITDA is expected to reach at least €3.6bn, according to a company statement.

EBIT is expected to reach at least €2.75bn in 2030, with a margin of at least 30%, thanks to the strength of the product mix.

The company has decided to propose an increase in shareholder remuneration of around €7bn, divided equally between a new share buyback program of around €3.5bn (to be carried out from 2026 until the end of the plan) and dividends, with an increase in the adjusted net profit payout ratio from 35% to 40% starting in 2025, resulting in a cumulative dividend of approximately €3.5bn from 2027 to 2031.

Regarding its new forecasts for 2025, net revenues are expected to reach at least €7.1bn, compared with previous estimates of more than €7bn, with adjusted EBITDA now expected to reach at least €2.72bn (compared with at least €2.68bn previously).

The stock on the Milan Stock Exchange fell sharply after the new plan was announced, losing nearly 13.5% in what is shaping up to be the worst trading day in the stock's history.