Ferrari yesterday unveiled its '849 Testarossa', a model set to succeed the SF90 Stradale at the top of its range. This plug-in hybrid berlinetta combines an 830 hp twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors for a combined power output of 1050 hp.



The Prancing Horse says its latest model can reach speeds of over 206 mph, accelerating from 0 to 62 mph in less than 2.3 seconds, and offer 15 miles of electric range thanks to a 7.45 kWh battery. The dry weight is 1,570 kg, guaranteeing "the best power-to-weight ratio ever achieved by a production model from the brand, it says.



The aerodynamics generate 415 kg of downforce at 250 km/h, which is 25 kg more than the SF90, while the cooling system is 15% more efficient.



The design revisits the historic codes of the 1984 Testarossa and draws inspiration from the prototypes of the 1970s. The interior features a redesigned interface and a new steering wheel with mechanical controls.



An optional Assetto Fiorano package lightens the car by 30 kg and further improves aerodynamic downforce, completing an offering that is resolutely geared towards the most demanding customers.